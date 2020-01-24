The Westover Christian Academy varsity boys basketball team clinched its first Virginia Association of Christian southeast district regular season title since 2016-17 season.
The Bulldogs won Thursday night over Christian heritage by a score of 70-38. The game started out very slowly with the Bulldogs falling behind 12-6 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs exploded again in the second quarter with 25 points, much like their last game. WCA was led by senior guard Jezekiah Morris who hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter and six total on the night for a total of 20 points.
WCA went into the half up 34-21. The Bulldogs kept it up in the third quarter between hot shooting from junior Chris Miller who hit two 3-pointers and had 10 points on the night. Freshman Josh Lewis had eight points in the third quarter and totaled out at 16 on the night. Lewis also had seven rebounds. Senior Isaac Motley added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists to the cause.
Westover pulled away for good in the third quarter and finish things off in the fourth. Sophomore Luke Barber came off the bench in the fourth quarter and hit two 3-pointers and finished with eight points with three for three shooting. Senior Austin Salmon also hit two free throws in the fourth quarter and had two assists. Senior Dawson Booth had four points two rebounds to assist two steals and one block. Senior Austin Carroll had two rebounds and one block.
WCA is 12-4 and 8-0 in the district. The next game is Tuesday when the team faces the Rockingham Rage.
