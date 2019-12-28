Thank you for Reading.
After losses on consecutive days to open the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic, Westover Christian Academy claimed victory on the final day with a 65-50 decision over Faith Christian School.
Four Bulldogs scored 10 or more points in the win, led by freshman Josh Lewis’ 18. Junior Dylan Aron added 15, senior Isaac Motley scored 11 and sophomore Noah Burton supplied 10.
Westover lost by 15 to Carlisle School on Friday and by 57 to Green Run High School on Thursday. Seven 3-pointers and an active, pressing defense helped the Bulldogs topple the Warriors on Saturday, though.
“I didn’t really have any trouble getting them engaged because they wanted to win today and go out on a positive note,” Westover head coach Jim Barber said. “I’ve got six seniors, so they were fine this morning.”
The Bulldogs hit a flurry of 3-pointers in the second half against Carlisle, buying themselves some momentum going into Saturday’s finale.
“We left the Carlisle game very upbeat. We weren’t discouraged because of how hard we’d played,” Barber said. “We were very undersized in both of those two other games. I’ve got to give Faith a lot of credit because they really played hard against us after they’ve had two tough games as well.”
Faith Christian senior Nick Witt led the Warriors with 21 points, and sophomore Tyler Roche added 13.
Also scoring for Westover were senior Austin Salmon (six points), senior Dawson Booth (three) and senior Jimmy Zhang (two points).
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
