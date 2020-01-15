The Westover Christian Academy varsity boys basketball team picked up another district win Tuesday night with a 56-36 victory over Temple.
Isaac Motley was tasked with guarding Temple’s best player, Garrison Green, who has averaged 19 points on the year. Motley was able to hold him to just four field goals.
Matthew Moore came off the bench to have the best game of his career hitting three 3-pointers for a total of 10 points on the night. He also had three assists and two steals.
Josh Lewis kept up his consistent play with a 19 point outing. Dawson Booth showed a good defensive night having four rebounds an assist and two blocks. Dylan Aron had 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Jezekiah Morris added six points and Isaac Motley and Noah Burton had four. Austin Salmon had one.
The Bulldogs showed a defensive effort holding the Crusaders to no more than 10 points in a quarter.
Westover will be back at home Friday night for homecoming. The game starts at 6 p.m.
