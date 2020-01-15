The Westover Middle School middle school boys basketball team captured its third straight win Tuesday night with a 33-18 victory over the Temple Christian Crusaders
Westover began the game firing on all cylinders and quickly took a 15-2 lead. From there the Bulldogs focused heavily on distributing the ball to each of their teammates and finished the first half with a score of 19 to 9.
Westover maintained a comfortable lead throughout the game and before the game ended 10 out of 12 of Westover’s players had scored.
A strong team effort gave the Bulldogs their third straight win with a final score of 33-18.
Blake Johnson led in scoring with 14 points. The Bulldog’s record is now 6-3.
