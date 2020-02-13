Westover Christian Academy's middle school boys basketball team narrowly defeated Dayspring Christian Academy Lions 34-29 on Wednesday evening.
The Bulldogs and Lions began the game neck and neck scoring evenly in each of the first two quarters and went into halftime tied 15-15.
The Bulldogs came out of halftime guns blazing, hitting some key 3-pointers and outscored the Lions 15-4 in the third quarter.
Dayspring gave their best effort at mounting a comeback, but Westover held on for a final score of 34-29.
Westover was led in scoring by Anderson Nance with nine points and Blake Johnson with eight points.
The Bulldogs are now 10-4 on the season and play the Southwest Virginia Homeschool Conquerors in a semi-final game on Friday.
