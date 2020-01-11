Westover Christian Academy's jayvee boys basketball team captured a 57-42 win over Timberlake Christian School in Lynchburg on Friday night.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 4-2 lead before Timberlake went on a scoring binge. The two teams battles back and forth throughout the second quarter and headed into halftime with the Tornados leading 28-26.
The turning point came in the third quarter when Westover outscores Timberlake 15-10 to take a three-point lead into the final stanza.
The final quarter solely belonged to WCA as they used some timely outside shooting from Aaron Salmon and Ashton Bettendorf and clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the victory 57-42.
WCA was led in scoring by Isaac Von Eime who had his second 20-plus point game of the season with 21 points and four steals while going three of four from the line. Ashton Bettendorf had his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds to go along with four deflections and two assists while Tyler Hughes had eight points and four rebounds while going 2-2 from the line in the final minute.
Aaron Salmon had six points and a blocked shot, Dallas Wheeler had five points, Blake Barber had three and Mason Campbell had two.
With the win WCA improves to 6-1. The next game is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against the Bishops of Virginia Episcopal School.
