Westover Christian Academy's jayvee boys basketball team went on the road for the second time this week to take on the Eagles of Roanoke Valley Christian School in a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics league game Thursday and captured a 57-20 win.

The teams met in November with the Bulldogs coming away with a 42-18 victory.

On Thursday, Westover raced out to an early 9-0 and then a 11-2 lead before allowing the Eagles to claw their way back into the game with five points rights before the end of the quarter.

The first three minutes of the second quarter saw the Eagles carry their momentum from the end of the first and take a lead with 15-11.

The Bulldogs reinserted starters and from the 3:20 mark of the second quarter outscored the Eagles 21-0 to head into the halftime break ahead 35-15. The Bulldogs closed the game on a 43-5 run to win 57-20.

Westover was led in scoring by Ashton Bettendorf who had 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals. Tyler Hughes had nine points and Aaron Salmon had eight. Isaac Von Eime and Dallas Wheeler each had seven while Luke Barber had five and Neal Talbott chipped in with two.

With the win WCA improves to 9-2 on the season. The Bulldogs will be back in action Tuesday at home against Dayspring Christian.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments