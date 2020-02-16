The Westover Christian Academy JV boys basketball team won the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics championship game on the road Saturday 57-38 over the Conquerors of the Southwest Virginia Home School group in Staunton.
The first quarter started out a little slow for Westover as SVHS ran out to an early 4-0 lead before the Bulldogs were able to close the period out on a 12-5 run to go ahead 12-9.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs battled foul trouble with a few players and a turnovers left the contest at 22-18 in favor of Westover with just over 2:21 to play before halftime. From that moment on the Bulldogs put the hammer down defensively and outscored their opponents 14-0 over the final 2-plus minutes of the quarter.
The two teams headed into the halftime break with the Bulldogs ahead 36-18.
The third quarter again belonged to WCA and they took an 18-point lead and extended it to 26 points on the backs of defensive play from their two sophomore captains Luke Barber and Dallas Wheeler.
The Bulldogs were led offensively in the frame by freshmen Isaac Von Eime who had seven points and Ashton Bettendorf who had six points.
Westover slowed things down in the fourth quarter and everyone had playing time on the way to the team’s first conference championship in more than a decade and the second time in school history.
WCA was led in scoring by Isaac Von Eime who had a season-high 25 points. He also had six steals and three deflections. Ashton Bettendorf scored 14 points while pulling down eight rebounds and anchoring the press in the middle. Dallas Wheeler had his best game of the season scoring seven points while dominating the glass and pulling down a season-high 10 boards
Tyler Hughes had six points, Luke Barber had three points and five deflections while Aaron Salmon chipped in with two points. Blake Barber also played well coming off the bench setting up teammates for easy looks and racked up three assists.
With the win WCA closed out its season with a mark of 13-2.
—Special to the Register & Bee
