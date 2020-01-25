Westover Christian Academy's varsity girls basketball team captured a 42-36 homecoming victory Friday night against bulldogs Community Baptist in Reidsville, North Carolina.
It was a tight first quarter that ended with 8-8 on scoreboard. The Conquerors outscored Westover's Bulldogs in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 20–16 lead.
The third quarter was slow for both teams with the first points of the quarter coming in around the 3-minute mark.
Alannah Kelly sparked a surge of points with six in the third quarter alone.
The fourth quarter was a tight match with the Conquerors and Bulldogs trading baskets. The defensive pressure of Westover was stifling and caused the Conquerors to commit several turnovers that ending up being costly.
Key free throws down the stretch from Lauren and Danielle White put the game out of reach for Community Baptist.
Westover had three players in double figures and two of them with a double double.
Alannah Kelly had 12 points. Abby Briscoe had 12 points and 14 rebounds along with three assists and a block. Senior Taylor Waller had 11 points and 18 rebounds. Both Lauren and Danielle White pitched in three points a piece and Lanie Crumpton had two points. Lanie Crumpton and Alannah Kelly played defense and put pressure on Community’s ball handlers that made a difference in the outcome of the game.
The Lady Bulldogs will face Roanoke Valley in a home game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
