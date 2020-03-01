The Westover Christian Academy varsity boys basketball fell 63-46 in the state championship against Regents School in Charlottesville
WCA fell behind early in spite of scoring the first basket of the game.
The Bulldog offense woke up a little in the second quarter hitting 15 points including four 3-pointers. But the Lions were red hot behind Landon Swingler who had 15 points in the second quarter and 29 for the night.
The Bulldogs were down 15 at the half. WCA came out hot in the third quarter out scoring the Lions 14 to 9 and cutting the lead to 10. Seven points was as close as WCA got as the Lions outscored the Bulldogs 19 to 12 in the final quarter.
Westover was led by senior Dawson Booth who had 15 points. Booth was a perfect five-for-five from the field including 4-3 pointers. Josh Lewis had 10 points and seven rebounds and four block shots. Dylan Aron had seven points and 11 rebounds. Jezekiah Morris had six points and two rebounds. Isaac Motley had four points for rebounds and six assists and four steals.
Chris Miller had three points and Noah Burton added one free-throw.
This was the final game of the season for the Bulldogs. Dawson Booth and Jezekiah Morris were both named to the all-tournament team. Josh Lewis was named first team all-region and second-team all-state.
WCA finished 18-7 as the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics Southeast district champions, third-place in South Region and VACA state runner up. It was the most wins for the team since 2016.
