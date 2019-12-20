The Westover Christian Academy varsity boys basketball team pulled off a 56-40 road victory against Faith Christian Academy in Hurt on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs had a sluggish first half in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics district game scoring eight points in the first quarter and 12 in the second.
Westover led 20-18 at halftime.
The Bulldogs had more success in the second half behind the senior leadership of Jezekiah Morris and Dawson Booth. Morris had 20 points and Dawson had 18 career highs for the seniors. Dawson also had 10 rebounds and Morris hit four 3-pointers including three in the second half.
Westover scored 18 in the third quarter and 18 again in the fourth quarter. Noah Burton came on strong in the second half especially the fourth quarter when hit four big free-throw’s to seal the victory while Morris hit three.
Dylan Aron added six points and Josh Lewis had four points and eight rebounds.
This improves WCA’s record to 6-2 and the Bulldogs remain unbeaten in the VACA.
WCA will face Green Run High School from Virginia Beach in the Harry Johnson Classic at 6 p.m. Thursday.
