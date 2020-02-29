Westover Christian Academy varsity boys basketball advanced to the championship game of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics with a 61-47 overtime victory Friday night over longtime rival Timberlake Christian.
The Tornadoes were hosting the VACA State basketball tournament.
WCA started the game hot going up 7-0 setting a defensive tone for the night. Timberlake hit a three from deep to tie WCA at the end of the first quarter 14-14. The Tornadoes continued to stay hot in the second quarter going up on the Bulldogs 29-24 by hitting a three at the buzzer.
The Bulldogs ties things up in the third quarter by outscoring Timberlake 14 to 9.
The fourth quarter started with both teams tied at 38 and what would be a classic finish. Both teams dug in defensively and found Timberlake up 44-41 with 1:38 to go. WCA’s season appeared to be over with ice cold shooting only scoring three points in the quarter when Dylan Aron hit his first shot of the game — a three from the corner to tie things up.
The Bulldogs were able to stop Timberlake on the final possession and actually had a shot to win in regulation with a layup from Dawson Booth. Dawson appeared to be fouled but it wasn’t called. So the Bulldogs headed overtime tied 44-44.
Dawson hit a 3-pointer to start the overtime period which would open the offensive floodgates. Westover outscored Timberlake 17-3 in overtime for a final score of 61-47.
Josh Lewis led all scorers with 21 points and 11 rebounds and four blocks. Dawson Booth scored nine points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Isaac Motley had seven rebounds and three assists along with two steals. Jezekiah Morris battled through a sprained ankle and was able to score seven points, pull down nine rebounds and dish out three assists while picking up two steals. Dylan Aron played a strong defensive game until his game-tying 3-pointer. Aron tacked in five points in overtime and also added seen rebounds.
Austin Carroll and Austin Salmon also hit 3-point shots in the first half. Noah Burton hit two big free throws in overtime to help seal the game.
Westover, 18-6, was scheduled to play Regents School from Charlottesville in the VACA State Championship on Saturday Timberlake.
