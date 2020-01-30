The Westover Christian Academy varsity boys basketball team won a cross-district Virginia Association of Christian Athletics tilt 61-48 Thursday night against rival Roanoke Valley.
The Bulldogs played a steady and consistent offense and defensive game. Josh Lewis a career high and led all scorers with 29 points and also had five steals.
Dylan Aaron and Isaac Motley had eight points apiece. Motley had five assists and Aaron had six rebounds.
Chris Miller and Austin Salmon had six points and two, respectively in the second quarter. Jezekiah Morris had five points, four assists and five rebounds. Dawson Booth had two points and 10 rebounds. Austin Carroll hit one free throw.
The win brings WCA's record to 13-5.
The Bulldogs will face Smith Mountain Lake in a home game next Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.