Westover Christian Academy's varsity boys basketball team returned home after seven straight games on the road to capture a 71-29 win Friday against district rival Timberlake on homecoming night.
Timberlake was without two starters which slowed the attack considerably. However Joe Bledsoe, of Timberlake, had 19 points in spite of constant defensive pressure.
Westover was led in scoring by Dylan Aron and Josh Lewis, who both had 16. Aron was a perfect seven for seven from the field. He also had five rebounds three assists and three deflections. Lewis also had 16 points on seven of 10 shooting from the field. Lewis had 8 rebounds.
The undermanned Timberlake Tornadoes fought hard in the first quarter but trailed 20-12. Westover stretched its lead in the second quarter.
Westover had several players get in the act on the scoreboard including Jezekiah Morris, who hit three 3-pointers for 11 points, he also had three assists and was named homecoming king. Isaac Motley, who was also on the homecoming court, scored six points. Noah Burton had four. Austin Salmon, Jimmy Zhang and Austin Carroll all hit three point shots. Chris Miller had eight points. Dawson Booth had four points and seven rebounds.
WCA is now 10-4 overall and 7-0 in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics southeast district. The Bulldogs have doubled their win total from last year.
