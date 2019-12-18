Westover Christian Academy's jayvee boys basketball team was back in action Tuesday afternoon after an 11-day layoff but suffered a 61-50 loss on the road against Hargrave Military Academy in a non conference game.
Westover started fast and built a small lead in the first quarter on the strength of eight points by Ashton Bettendorf including two 3-point shots. Westover led 12-9 after one period. The second quarter saw a back-and-forth affair with both teams trading baskets and neither team being able to exert their will. The teams went into halftime with Westover holding a slim lead at 21-19.
The third quarter was nothing short of a track meet in which the two teams traded baskets and runs on their way to scoring 21 points apiece.
The Tigers got red hot from deep hitting five 3-pointers, while the Bulldogs did the bulk of their damage in the paint led by Isaac Von Eime who had nine of his 22 points in the frame.
The last quarter was not nearly as kind to Westover as they committed too many turnovers which led to easy transition buckets for Hargrave and the Tigers stretched their burgeoning lead to as many as 15 points before the Bulldogs fought back to close to within 11 for a final score of 61-50.
Westover was led in scoring by Von Eime with a season-high 22 points and three steals. Ashton Bettendorf had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Blake Barber had seven points, Dallas Wheeler had four points and Luke Barber chipped in with three. With the loss, Westover drops to 4-1 on the season.
