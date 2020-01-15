The Westover Christian Academy jayvee boys basketball team captured a 47-34 win Tuesday agaisnt the Bishops of Virginia Episcopal School.
The squad the Bulldogs faced was made up of 11th and 12th graders. The Bulldogs fell behind early on a backdoor layup 2-0 before going on a scoring barrage of their own to the tune of 14-0 to build their 12 point advantage.
The Bishops scored again before Neal Talbott hit a shot at the quarter buzzer to put Westover ahead 16-5 after one quarter. The Bulldogs used depth to their advantage throughout the contest subbing frequently while keeping the Bishops off balance.
The second quarter featured WCA with a halfcourt offense which resulted in backdoor layups from Aaron Salmon and Blake Barber, while another set saw Conner White make a drive to the bucket for two more points.
The two teams headed into halftime with the Bishops down 29-13. Second half action mirrored the first half with Westover controlling action throughout and rotating players often.
WCA was led in scoring by Isaac Von Eime who had 15 points. Aaron Salmon had seven points while Tyler Hughes and Bailey McDowell each had five. Blake Barber and Dallas Wheeler both had four while Ashton Bettendorf had three. Conner White and Neal Talbott chipped in with two apiece.
With the win WCA improves to 7-1 on the season.
