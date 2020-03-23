In response to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declaring on Monday that all schools in the state should be closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Virginia High School League announced that it has canceled all spring sports and academic activities.
“We need to support our Governor and State Superintendent,” VHSL Executive Director John “Billy” Haun wrote in a news release. “These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy and to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
The release also stated that the VHSL will hold a conference call on Tuesday morning with its Management Crisis team to discuss “all options relating to spring sports and academic activities following the current academic year and into the summer.”
A decision stemming from that conference call is expected to be announced afterward.
“In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be, in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and families,” Haun said in the release.
