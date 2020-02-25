Tunstall senior first baseman Thomas Barker signed to play baseball at Roanoke College on Tuesday.
"I'm thankful as can be," he said. "I couldn't have done it without my coaches or without my parents being there for me every weekend for travel ball."
Barker led the Trojans with three home runs and 21 RBI last season. In addition to his offensive abilities, Tunstall head coach Barry Shelton praised Barker for his defensive strengths as well.
"He's very good around first base," Shelton said. "He's very heady and smart. He's always where he's supposed to be."
For college baseball, Barker felt he was supposed to be playing for the Maroons. He cited the school's location relative to friends at other schools, Smith Mountain Lake and skiing opportunities in West Virginia as factors in his decision.
Roanoke College competes in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
