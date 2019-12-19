Tunstall’s girls basketball team showed some late resolve Thursday evening, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Dan River’s halftime lead. Dan River led 29-19 at the break but was held scoreless for the entire third quarter, allowing the host Trojans to cut the lead to 29-25 going to the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, the Wildcats (4-2) held off Tunstall (1-5) 39-38 at Tunstall High School. 

Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. 

