Tunstall’s girls basketball team showed some late resolve Thursday evening, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Dan River’s halftime lead. Dan River led 29-19 at the break but was held scoreless for the entire third quarter, allowing the host Trojans to cut the lead to 29-25 going to the fourth quarter.
Ultimately, the Wildcats (4-2) held off Tunstall (1-5) 39-38 at Tunstall High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.