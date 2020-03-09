Tunstall High School volleyball teammates Sarah Beth Marlowe and Cathryn Estes signed their letters of intent on Monday to continue their athletic careers at Averett University and Roanoke College, respectively.
The duo was honored in the school’s library by family, friends and school administrators — a celebration complete with video montages of old photographs that elicited laughs and occasional gasps of embarrassment. But the overwhelming feeling was that of optimism for the future.
“It makes me excited to go into college and start a new chapter in my life,” Estes said. “I’m very happy for Sarah Beth and myself, and I can’t wait to see where it takes us.”
The seniors were vital components of the Trojans’ 22-5 season this last fall, which saw Tunstall win the Piedmont District championship and advance to the semifinals of the Region 3D Tournament.
Estes was named to the All-Piedmont District First Team, and Marlowe earned Second Team honors.
Marlowe, a middle blocker, also considered Randolph College, but she ultimately felt that Averett was the better choice.
“It’s close to home, and I know a lot of girls on the team,” Marlowe said. “I’m excited to further my volleyball career.”
She also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue to play.
“I’m very blessed,” she said. “My parents, everything they provided for me from paying for travel just to get me to where I am today.”
Averett and Roanoke College usually play an early-season, non-conference match against each other every season — a contest that would pit former teammates against each other.
“I think it’ll be interesting playing my teammate on a different team and not playing with her, but it’ll be fun,” Marlowe said.
Averett plays in the NCAA Division III USA South Athletic Conference while Roanoke College is a member of the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Estes, an outside hitter, said she, too, considered playing for the Cougars, but she felt that being farther from home would allow her to experience more new opportunities. She also said she grew close with Maroons head coach Blair Trail.
“Just the environment when I went and toured really caught my attention,” Estes said. “I just knew the second I stepped on campus that’s where I wanted to go.”
Estes added that it was “stressful” to make such an important decision for her future, especially because it also means saying goodbye to Tunstall, where she grew as a volleyball player and a student.
“I’m going to miss my team so much because we’ve played together since fourth grade,” she said. “I’m thankful for coach [Matthew] Beard for improving my skills, helping me get better, always believing in me and pushing me to be more confident in myself. I love Tunstall and will always hold it dear to my heart.”
