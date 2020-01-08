DRY FORK — Tunstall’s boys basketball team had its rally fall just short against Gretna on Wednesday night.
The Trojans entered the final quarter trailing by nine points, but they got within four points of the Hawks down the stretch before finally suffering a 71-66 loss at Tunstall High School.
Tunstall’s Majare Vincent led all players with 25 points. He was backed up by 15 points from Jamison Graves and 12 points from D’dric Rogers. Drew Tipton scored six for Tunstall, Andrew Crank added four and Will Blackwell and Jamahn Bruce each supplied two.
The Trojans got out to an early 11-2 lead, which the Hawks managed to trim to 11-10. Tunstall extended its advantage back out to 20-12 before Gretna again narrowed the score to 20-18. Tunstall held a 22-20 edge after the first quarter, though.
During the second quarter, Tunstall was held without a point until 1:35 remained in the half, when Rogers hit a free throw. In the meantime, the Hawks took the lead with a 7-0 run.
Gretna went into the break leading 28-25, with Bruce’s bucket being Tunstall’s only field goal of the quarter.
After Vincent opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer for Tunstall to tie the game, the Hawks went on a 13-2 run to break the game open. They eventually went ahead by as many as 15 points in the quarter, but Tunstall got it back down to seven at one point and went into the fourth trailing by just nine.
Isaiah Griffin led the Hawks with 20 points. Tabron Mabins and Latonio King each scored 16, and Mekhi Reeves added 12.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
