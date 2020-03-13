High school spring sports in Virginia will no longer start Monday as originally planned.
In the matter of a few hours Friday afternoon, the Virginia High School League announced a two-week delay to the start of spring athletics, only to be followed a short time later by a formal order by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to close public schools across the state for at least two weeks to “keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19.”
Schools will be closed through at least March 27.
Northam’s order comes after he declared a state of emergency Thursday. Virginia has seen its number of coronavirus cases grow from nine Wednesday to 17 Thursday to 30 Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Several Richmond-area and Northern Virginia school districts had already announced plans to close for at least two weeks.
Locally, spring break was originally scheduled for March 23 to 27 for both Danville and Pittsylvania County public schools.
High school spring sports teams had already begun holding preseason practices and scrimmages against other schools. The first “play date” was scheduled to be Monday, but the VHSL pushed that start date back to at least March 30. The VHSL’s Crisis Management Committee intends to “re-evaluate current conditions” March 25.
The VHSL’s release stated “all championships are still scheduled on their original dates” and “any game not played due to this delay, or a school division not being allowed to travel, will not count as a forfeit.”
The VHSL holds championship events in the spring for baseball, softball and boys and girls soccer, lacrosse, tennis and track and field.
During the two-week delay, the VHSL release said “local school divisions will have the authority to schedule spring practices.”
Because Northam’s order came after the VHSL’s announcement, it was unclear Friday evening what parts, if any, of the VHSL’s original statement would remain intact during the closure. With few exceptions, high school athletes are typically not permitted to practice or compete on days when school is not held.
In an emailed statement, Dustin Echols, Tunstall High School’s athletic director, said: “We are actively assessing the situation. We are making adjustments on a minute by minute basis. As of now, we have suspended all after school activities beginning Monday. We will continue to monitor the situation and hope this will pass in due time. We have to make decisions that are in the best interest of our students, our families, and our community.”
Calls and emails to athletics administrators at George Washington, Dan River and Chatham high schools went unreturned Friday.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801. ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.