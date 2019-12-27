It only took one half of basketball for Jacob Cooper to register the highest-scoring game of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic this year.
The Green Run High School junior guard tallied 29 points in the first half against Magna Vista on Friday, and he eventually finished with 39 in the Stallions' 91-41 win at George Washington High School.
The all-time record for points in a game during the tournament is 59 points by JamesOn Curry of Eastern Alamance in 2001.
“My teammates were responding to me, and I was just feeling it tonight,” Cooper said.
The win sends the Stallions to Saturday evening’s championship game against either Dan River or George Washington.
Cooper's output topped the previous individual high during this year’s tournament — GW's Kapone Barley had 23 points on Thursday — and his own previous career high, which was 27 against Lake Braddock during a holiday tournament last season.
“When we go out of town [for tournaments], I play really good,” he said.
Cooper had 11 of his team's 25 points in the first quarter, and he was one point shy of having exactly half of Green Run's 60 points by halftime. During one stretch, he went on a personal 16-0 run that spanned the end of the first quarter and the start of the second.
“Jacob is a Green Run guy. He knows how to win, and he wants to win,” Stallions head coach Kenneth Harris said. “He can do more than score. He can pass, he plays D. He’s like another coach on the floor. He’s a do-it-all kid.”
Fellow junior guard Elijah Kennedy scored 12 points for Green Run, while Karee Smith and George Wilson each added eight.
Nine Green Run players scored in all — six of them, not including Cooper, scored five or more points — but Cooper’s ability to score from the perimeter, in the mid-range and at the rim stole the show.
“One of his personal goals over the summer was to get his 3-point ball straight and his mid-range, and he’s working hard on it,” Harris said. “Sometimes people question his size, but he’s a big warrior. He’s got the heart of a lion, and I would take him over anybody.”
Meanwhile, the Warriors were perplexed with how exactly to defend Cooper while also struggling to keep pace. Magna Vista's nine first-quarter points came solely on a trio of 3-pointers—two from Ryan Johnson and one from Spencer Hairston.
Green Run, which improved to 7-1 this year, opened the second quarter with a 20-0 run, putting the game away early.
“When you get down by 15, 16 points quick, then you start pressing and start settling,” Magna Vista head coach Patrick Mills said.
Mills credited Green Run’s diamond press for taking the Warriors (3-6) out of their offensive sets. Magna Vista’s primary scorers and shooting threats Tavin Hairston, Spencer Hairston and Tyler Johnson were limited to a combined 12 points, and Courdae Gravely was held scoreless.
“Those guys flourish when we’re able to dribble-drive and get catch-and-shoots,” Mills said. “That situation (Friday), you’re taking rushed shots instead of like (Thursday) when we’re able to move the ball, move the ball, move the ball and get good looks.”
Warriors junior guard Wil Gardner came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and finish with a team-high 13 points. In the midst of a blowout, Mills wanted to make sure his team could still work through various in-game scenarios.
“I had a couple guys step up and earn some minutes tonight,” Mills said.
Mills said his players will look to put this loss behind them in hopes of claiming third place on Saturday, when they will face the loser of Dan River and George Washington.
“That’s the privilege of playing in this tournament — for the most part, it’s top-heavy, but those top teams are very good,” Mills said. “We’re fortunate enough to be playing for third place, and we should be honored for that. We should have a better showing [Saturday].”
