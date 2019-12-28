Thank you for Reading.
For a brief, fleeting moment, it looked as though George Washington was well-prepared to run the floor at the same frenetic pace as Green Run High School.
Eagles senior guard Taevon Walden scored on two consecutive long, swooping drives up the floor that resulted in layups for an early 4-0 lead in Saturday night’s championship game of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
The Stallions, though, quickly proved that they are unmatched in playing that furious up-and-down style.
Coached by Kenneth Harris, a 1998 GW grad who played on two Register & Bee Holiday Shootout championship teams himself, the Stallions (8-1) emerged with a 71-47 victory over the host Eagles (7-4) to cap a dominant run through the tournament. They went 3-0 and won by margins of 57, 50 and finally 24.
“Coming back from a loss (to Cape Henry Collegiate) before the tournament, it really helped us focus,” Harris said. “In practice, we talked about executing and being able to defend and being able to run our stuff. This tournament helped us a lot as far as us just learning each other.”
The final scores indeed got narrower, and Green Run was held to its fewest points of the tournament against the Eagles, but the Stallions were still the gold standard of the weekend.
“I can’t say it enough,” Eagles head coach Jermaine Parker said. “A great team. They’re a great team.”
After GW’s 4-0 start, Green Run junior Jacob Cooper hit a 3-pointer and a layup. The Stallions never trailed again.
Green Run led 12-8 after the first quarter and 32-13 at halftime.
“Our objective was to play our game, not try to match their speed,” Parker said. “From the gate, it looked good, and I think after the first quarter, we got a little lax, a little laid back. I still commend them for their effort tonight.”
Walden finished with a team-high 11 points in the loss.
“I just tried to stay aggressive,” he said. “The most aggressive team, that’s who was going to win. … They went on a little run that messed us up, but all we could do was keep fighting.”
Donavan Howard scored seven points for GW, and Ja’Rell Showers and Brad Price each added five. Kapone Barley and Sha’Kobe Hairston each scored four, and Shawn Watlington, Tyler McDuffie and Isaiah Pritchett all scored three. Wesley Graves also hit a shot and finished with two points.
Cooper, who scored 39 points in Friday’s win against Magna Vista, finished with a game-high 20 points and earned tournament MVP honors. He was backed up by 15 points from Elijah Kennedy and 14 from Karree Smith.
“We knew GW would be a physical team,” Harris said. “We knew coming into it that they weren’t going to back down. We told them, ‘We’ve gotta play our style of basketball. We can’t get caught up in the physical part of it.’”
That style of play that had been so overwhelming for the entire weekend was again on display in the second half as Green Run’s lead swelled to 30 points, but Parker praised his team for staying persistent and not getting caught up in the moment.
“I’ve always known they had heart,” Parker said, “but tonight, regardless of how it looked, they showed me they are not quitters. They were going to play until the end.”
