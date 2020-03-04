The George Washington High School boys basketball team rode a senior-heavy team to the Class 4 state championship last season, but two juniors played prominent roles in the starting lineup.
Kapone Barley was called on to run the offense as the point guard, and Taevon Walden was the team’s designated defensive presence — using his smaller stature to irritate opposing ball handlers.
This year, the Eagles are playing with a greater mix of juniors and sophomores, and the roles for Barley and Walden have shifted accordingly.
They now lead two different lineups with drastically different playing styles. GW opens the Class 4 state tournament at 7 p.m. Friday against Loudoun County High School. The game will be played at Riverside High School in Leesburg, and the Eagles’ chances of winning will depend on how their two primary groups of five execute their specific duties.
At times this season, Walden was included in the starting lineup alongside Barley, fellow senior guard Wesley Graves, sophomore forward Donavan Howard and senior 6-foot-9 center Tyler McDuffie.
That unit played at a slower pace that didn’t utilize Walden’s strengths, though, so he and head coach Jermaine Parker agreed he’d fit better on the team’s much faster second unit.
“He likes that five — that fast, up-tempo style,” Parker said of Walden. “When you have Tyler out there, he’s not that up-tempo guy. Half-court sets, that’s [McDuffie’s] style. That was slowing [Walden] from what he wants.”
Now, instead of being forced to set up in the half court, Walden can run freely alongside junior guard Justin Bethel, senior guard Brad Price, senior forward Shawn Watlington and junior forward Sha’Kobe Hairston — creating a group of five that can all handle the ball, push the ball and create havoc on the defensive end.
“Bigs-wise, the first group got Tyler in, so you know you gotta play back a little bit more,” Walden said. “So I chose to get in the second group so we could run the floor a little more and press to get the other team to speed the ball up.”
GW’s second unit was on display early in the first quarter last week against Halifax County in the Region 4D Tournament championship game. The Comets led 15-2 before Walden and the others checked in, and Watlington scored four quick points to get the deficit to 15-6 by the end of the quarter.
“They’re the aggressive group. They’re looking at every moment to push that ball to get a good shot. All of them, they can push it,” Parker said. “What helps the second group the most is they’re able to see what’s going on before they get out there. They’re my energy group.”
That continued into the second quarter — in part because of Bethel getting hot from the outside — and the teams were tied at 27 by halftime.
“The group all together is hard to stop,” Walden said. “You’ve got guys who shoot mid-ranges like Shawn and Sha’Kobe, and if they don’t have it inside, they can pass it out and everybody on the outside can shoot the ball, making it a little harder to guard.”
The group succeeds, in part, because of Walden’s presence, Parker said. The coach credited the guard for improving as an offensive option heading into his senior year.
“With that second group, he’s that leader, that pusher,” Parker said. “He’s that senior experience.”
Barley, meanwhile, has remained in the starting lineup — now with sophomore guard Jakobe Dixon in Walden’s old spot.
Barley has played off the ball more this season compared to his junior year, and he has sometimes found success using his bigger guard’s body to find a shot that suits him best.
Other times, though, he has had quieter offensive nights — an inconsistency that grew frustrating for him.
“You don’t want to get too down on yourself,” he said. “I try to not focus on scoring. Whatever the team needs, I try to go out there and do.”
In that regard, Barley has met Parker’s expectations.
“He has not been the top scorer in every game, and I think a lot of people looked for him to be that, but he’s one of those that tries to get his teammates involved,” Parker said. “For me, that’s a leadership quality.”
For much of this season, Barley also played with the weight of knowing his father Marcus was not in the stands as he recovered from heart surgery at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.
Barley made it down to visit as often as he could, usually on the weekends, and he’d talk through all his games with his dad. Barley’s mother, Katrice, would broadcast the games on Facebook Live so Marcus could watch from the hospital.
Marcus surprised his son at the team’s senior night game against Patrick County on Feb. 11, and he has seen every game since.
“That was really special to walk out with him [on senior night],” Barley said. “He’s been there since I started my basketball career, so that was definitely special.
“Dad being there always gives you an extra boost.”
His father may not be able to travel to Friday’s state tournament game, but at least his father’s health is one less thing to worry about. Also helping him to relax, Barley doesn’t put much stock in his scoring or lack of scoring at this point in the season.
He remembers how it felt to win a state championship last season, and now he’s hoping for another by any means necessary.
“Honestly, I expected a little bit more [scoring], but as we get down to the nitty gritty at states time, you don’t want to dwell on the past,” he said. “I’ve just tried to put my most valiant effort and my best foot forward for these next three games to try to help my team and get these guys a championship and leave ourselves a legacy.”
Scouting Loudoun CountyThe Loudoun County Raiders are in the state tournament after winning what was believed to be their first regional title since 1954.
The Raiders enter 20-5 overall and as the top team from the Dulles District after going 11-1 in the league.
Senior point guard Matthew Anderson was named the district’s player of the year and drives the team’s drive-and-kick offense.
“I look at those guys, and they remind me a little bit of Jefferson Forest as far as their style of play,” Parker said. “They don’t have a big to get inside, but they’re looking for the same thing as far as penetrate, [get] corner shots. They have a great guard [Anderson] that loves to penetrate, and he’s looking for the guys in the corner to try to get them open shots.”
Once the pass reaches the arc, the Raiders have shown little restraint.
“Their shooters, they’re confident whether the shots go in or not. They’re gonna take their chances,” Parker said. “I think that we match up well with them. It’ll just be up to the guys if they execute the plan.”
In addition to Barley and Walden, the only other seniors on the team with state tournament experience from last year — albeit to a lesser degree — are Graves, McDuffie, Juwan Spratt and Da’Jeron Baynes.
That means most of the roster will learn about this kind of atmosphere for the very first time on Friday.
“Putting Donavan in this place as a 10th grader, it’s tough,” Parker said. “He’ll get his opportunity to see how it feels to be in that state tournament, that state style. Same thing with Dixon. Hopefully they all understand their roles and what they’re supposed to do, and they can do this thing.”
The Eagles enter the tournament at 20-9 overall, but Parker is quick to say that the entire body of work before this doesn’t matter now. He hopes that line of thinking registers with his players.
“You’re now considered the elite eight in the state of Virginia. It’s tougher at this particular point in time than it is during the season,” Parker said. “The season, it meant something, but it didn’t mean anything. It basically meant your seeding, what your spot was in the region. This right here is what really matters.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
