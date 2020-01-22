Westover Christian Academy's varsity basketball team won came away with a 63-60 win against against the Southwest Virginia Homeschoolers, but it wasn't easy.
There was back-and-forth during the first quarter with the Bulldogs trailing 22-18. The Bulldogs went on to 25-6 run in the second quarter with seven different players scoring in the quarter.
Westover was up 15 at the half.
Austin Salmon provided defense and had five rebounds in the first half alone, and he finished the night with two points and two assists along with one steal.
Westover was out scored in the second half when the Crusaders hit multiple 3-point shots. Westover was outscored 30 to 20 in the second half, but had just enough to hold on for the victory.
The Bulldogs had four guys in double figures: Dylan Aron with 12, Jezekiah Morris had 10, Josh Lewis with 12 and Isaac Motley with 12. Chris Miller added eight off the bench. Dawson Booth had four points and Noah Burton added three.
Isaac Motley also had seven rebounds and five assists. Westover had 20 assists on the night as a team. Missed free throws kept Southwest in the game as Westover missed seven free throws mostly in the fourth quarter.
Westover will travel to Christian Heritage for its last district game at 6 p.m. Thursday. The bulldogs are now 11-4 overall and 7-0 in the district.
JV boys fall 51-44
The Westover's jayvee boys basketball suffered a 51-44 loss Tuesday evening against the Conquerors of the Southwest Virginia Homeschoolers.
The Bulldogs were never able to conjure up the energy necessary to match the Conquerors. WCA led after one quarter at 9-8. However, the lead did not last and the Bulldogs never get closer than four points for the remainder of the game.
With the loss, WCA falls to 7-2 on the season. Westover was led in scoring by Isaac Von Eime who had 14 points. Tyler Hughes had eight while Blake Barber and Ashton Bettendorf each had seven points. Aaron Salmon had six points while Luke Barber chipped in with two.
The next game is on the road Tuesday against the Grizzlies of Clover Garden School.
Middle school boys lose to Conquerors
Westover's middle school boys basketball team lost 38-50 Tuesday night to the Southwest Virginia Homeschool Conquerors .
The Bulldogs started off well and, at one point in the second quarter, led 18-10. The Conquerors went on a scoring run and were leading 18-22 at halftime. The Bulldogs kept the game close all the way into the fourth quarter but, the Conquerors pulled away in the final minutes.
Anderson Nance led the Bulldogs in scoring with 25 points. The Bulldogs are 6-4 on the season and 4-2 in the district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.