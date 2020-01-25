The Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its 2020 honorees.

The seventh annual induction ceremony is planned for July 11.

Nominees include Pittsylvania County former students, players, supporters, volunteers, coaches, umpires, businesses and media personalities. Nominated inductees must currently be or have been involved in or contributed to the success of Pittsylvania County youth sports programs in county leagues, public or private school sports, college sports or professional/personal sports endeavors.

To receive a nomination form with instructions for submitting a candidate for consideration, contact David Bullins at (434) 822-7149. The deadline for submitting the form is April 15 and should be mailed to David Bullins at 1488 Ringgold Road, Ringgold, Virginia, 24586

The Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame was formed in 2013.

—Special to the Register & Bee

