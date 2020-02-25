KENTUCK — Whatever momentum Dan River High School had at halftime on Tuesday — and there wasn’t a lot — was erased in the opening minutes on the third quarter against Glenvar.
At 20-2 coming in and the top seed in the Region 2C Tournament, the Wildcats looked out of sorts from the start and couldn’t recover in time once they lost the lead. Dan River led 24-19 at halftime, but the hot-shooting Highlanders controlled the second half and ultimately claimed a 55-47 upset victory.
“I don’t think we were underestimating,” Wildcats head coach Kenneth Murphy said. “We just didn’t come mentally ready to play.”
Glenvar, which improved to 12-12, beat Nelson County on Monday evening just to make it into the matchup against Dan River. The Highlanders entered as the ninth seed and pulled off a pair of upsets on consecutive nights to make it to Friday’s semifinals.
“I knew they were so athletic, we were just trying to take them away from [the lane],” Glenvar head coach Todd Mann said. “We noticed they didn’t shoot well from outside, so we wanted them to shoot outside. We knew if they took us in the paint, we were done.”
Spurring the Highlanders in the second half were Stephen Barber — who scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the second half — and Avery Alexander — who scored all 16 of his points in the final 16 minutes.
“They’ve carried us all year,” Mann said. “Steph Barber came on real strong at the end of the year. Avery is my guy from outside. He’s a natural athlete.”
The Wildcats clung to their lead in the opening stages of the second half, but Alexander’s third 3-pointer of the third quarter gave Glenvar the lead for good, at 29-28.
The Highlanders built an eight-point lead before settling for a 38-33 margin going to the fourth.
Dan River got within two points, at 46-44, with 3:32 to play following the seventh point in a row from senior Zavihian Durant, but the Wildcats were outscored 9-3 the rest of the way — with the final three points coming on an outside shot from junior Robert Carter with 13.4 seconds remaining.
It was too little, too late.
“We just came in thinking ahead of this game, and it led to a very bad ending,” said Carter, who tied Durant’s team-high 15 points. “We didn’t have our head in the right place. Everybody was off today.”
The Wildcats has been off since Feb. 11, when they concluded the regular season with a 24-point win against Gretna.
They showed their rust in the opening minutes as layups missed and 3-pointers bounced off the rim. The teams traded the lead early, but Dan River led 11-7 after the first eight minutes.
“I don’t consider the layoff any excuse,” Murphy said.
Similarly, Murphy said playing without juniors Isaac Farmer and Tavion Belcher shouldn’t have made a difference. Both were unavailable with knee injuries, but the team had hoped Belcher might be available for the next round.
The Wildcats maintained their early lead throughout the second quarter and built a 24-19 lead at the half. But the lead had been 17-7 in the second quarter, and where the Wildcats had usually punished teams this season for trailing by double digits, this time they left the door open for a comeback.
“We were looking ahead a little too much,” Carter said. “Their team came out, and I can say they did want it more than us. We came off bad, and they played harder, and they got the win.”
Glenvar: Stephen Barber 19, Avery Alexander 16, Tyler Johnson 10, Eddie Ball 4, Gavin Puig 4, Manny Barwell 2.
