BASSETT — Chatham’s girls basketball team earned a narrow 49-46 win over Martinsville on Dec. 19 in the teams’ only meeting during the regular season.
The Bulldogs returned the favor Thursday in the Region 2C Tournament semifinals by winning a similarly close game, 56-51, in overtime at Bassett High School.
After being tied at 47 at the end of regulation, Chatham’s Quanadra Tunstall scored the first points of overtime. A short time later, Nakieyah Hairston added a free throw for Martinsville, and Tanyia Wade scored the go-ahead bucket.
“She’s been doing that all year in key games,” Bulldogs head coach Charlie Holland said of Wade, a sophomore. “In different situations, she comes in and gets key rebounds, and it’s all just because she’s physical. Tanyia’s probably one of the most coachable kids I have on this team. ... She goes in, and she does her role.”
The Bulldogs outscored Chatham 9-4 in the extra period.
With the win, Martinsville extends its streak of state tournament berths to four consecutive seasons.
“In order to be a state champion,” Holland said, “you gotta win in overtime, you gotta win at the buzzer, you gotta win close games.”
Martinsville (20-7) will face and Floyd County in the region championship game scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m., at Averett University’s Grant Center.
To get there, the Bulldogs had to hold off Chatham’s furious second-half comeback.
The Bulldogs led 27-17 at halftime, but the Cavaliers (17-7) outscored them 18-8 in the third quarter to take a one-point edge going to the fourth.
“We practice that a lot,” head coach Lauren French said, “so a lot of times when we’re scrimmaging back and forth, I’ll put us down to try to get them used to fighting — being down by 10, being down by 15 — and you’ve got to fight back. You can’t give up, and that’s been effective for us.”
In the fourth, Martinsville’s Savasiah Boyd split a pair did free throws to tie the game at 35, and Ciara Valentine hit a shot to take the lead with five minutes to play.
The Bulldogs led until Tunstall supplied tying and a go-ahead layups on consecutive possessions to take a 46-43 lead after also adding a free throw on the latter shot with 2:02 left in regulation.
Hairston added a pair of layups of her own to take a 47-46 lead with 17 seconds left. Tunstall then split a pair of free throws, tying the game at 47 and sending the game to overtime. She missed her second attempt and had two shots after an offensive rebound, but both missed the mark.
“On the missed free throw,” French said, “we got the shots we wanted. We were right there, and we had several attempts, but sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
