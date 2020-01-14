DRY FORK — Ty Grant’s put-back with 3:40 to play proved to be the go-ahead bucket Tuesday, lifting Magna Vista’s boys basketball team to a 70-64 win at Tunstall High School.
After Grant’s score, which broke a tie at 55-55, Tunstall’s Jamison Graves missed a 3-pointer, Magna Vista’s DeKavis Preston scored a layup, Tunstall missed another shot and Grant added another layup — a sequence that created a six-point cushion that was enough to stave off the Trojans’ comeback attempt in the final minutes.
Grant scored nine of his 17 points in the final quarter, combining with Tyler Johnson (nine of his team-high 21 points in the fourth) to ensure the Warriors finished strong. Preston added eight points for Magna Vista, Rion Martin supplied six and TaKoma Kidd and Courdae Gravely each added five.
Jamison Graves led Tunstall with 21 points. He was backed up by D’dric Rogers (15 points) and Majare Vincent (13).
Throughout the game, the teams matched each other fairly evenly.
Each school held a five-point lead in the first quarter — Magna Vista at 10-5 midway through, and Tunstall at 15-10 by the end.
That continued into the second quarter, where the Warriors utilized a 7-0 run to tie the game at 17 and where the Trojans answered with an 11-2 run to go ahead once more.
Tunstall went into halftime with a 33-29 advantage, and it was only that close because Magna Vista’s Martin hit a 3-pointer from three-fourths of the court away as time expired in the half.
Magna Vista opened the second half with a 15-4 run to take a six-point lead, at 44-38. The teams traded buckets from there, and the Warriors took a 48-47 lead into the fourth.
The Warriors played the entire second half without Tavin Hairston, a guard who didn’t return to the game after a hard fall following a layup attempt in the second quarter.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
