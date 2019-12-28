The Magna Vista girls basketball team finished the week 2-0 at the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic, pairing a 48-34 win on Saturday morning with a victory against host George Washington High School on Thursday.
Aside from the two wins that pushed the Warriors to 6-1 this season, Magna Vista head coach Kyana Smith was pleased with her team’s ability to execute its offense against some unfamiliar defensive sets.
“The biggest thing we took out of this weekend was the ability to adapt to some different defenses that we haven’t seen in the first couple games that we’ve played,” Smith said. “We saw a box-and-1, we saw a 2-2-1 press, some 2-2-1 in the half-court, so I think we adapted well to that, and I’m glad we saw that. Traditionally in the Piedmont, we’re gonna see a lot of 2-3 (zone), 1-3-1 moving forward, so it’s good to have a couple different looks at things we might see later on in the season.”
Regardless of Faith Christian’s defensive scheme, Magna Vista sophomore guard TaNashia Hairston found room to operate. She finished with a game-high 27 points on Saturday. Combined with her 20 points in the win against GW, she averaged 23.5 points across the two games, earning her MVP honors.
Three seniors provided the rest of the scoring for Magna Vista against Faith Christian. Ja’Liah Wilson scored 14, Ciara Dillard had four and Mackenzie Hairston tallied three.
Most of Magna Vista’s scouting of Faith Christian came via MaxPreps research, which showed seniors Catherine Kagey, Megan Kagey and Kateleigh Wampler as the team’s main scoring threats.
Catherine Kagey finished with a team-high 14 points, while the other two combined for 10.
Faith Christian. By limiting that trio, and by holding the team well below its season average of 58 points per game, Magna Vista dealt Faith Christian (7-1) its first loss of the season.
Faith Christian led 13-9 after the first quarter and opened a six-point lead in the second. Magna Vista then rattled off a 13-4 run to close the quarter and go into halftime ahead 24-21.
Magna Vista opened the third on a 16-0 run and only permitted Faith Christian to score four points in the quarter.
“We always start off sluggish, so I told them when we were up by three at half, ‘We can’t have a bad third quarter,” Smith said. “It was our possession coming out, so we wanted a score and a stop, and that’s what happened. They took that to heart … and it was all uphill from there.”
