Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You may read 5 free articles every 30 days. After that, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription. Seven-day newspaper subscribers get digital access at no extra charge; add it to your current subscription here.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on godanriver.com. You're entitled to view 5 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
You may read 5 free articles every 30 days. After that, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription. Seven-day newspaper subscribers get digital access at no extra charge; add it to your current subscription here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
For two and a half quarters on Friday morning, the George Washington girls basketball team gave Faith Christian School all it could handle.
A 12-0 run at the end of the third, however, broke a tie at 24 and lifted the visiting Warriors (7-0) to an eventual 46-33 win on the second day of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
The Eagles dropped to 0-10 with the loss, but they demonstrated winning tactics in the first half to keep the game close — even if they did only score three points in the second quarter. GW led 13-9 after the opening quarter but trailed 20-16 at halftime.
Compared to Thursday’s contest against Magna Vista, the Eagles were more timely while jumping into passing lanes and had more success rebounding on the offensive end.
“I saw a much better effort than the previous game,” GW head coach Deauti Harris said. “They did a lot of the things we asked them to do — things like hitting the boards really hard, getting back on defense, denying their man the ball. Defensively, I’d say we were pretty solid with the exception of we allowed them a lot of second shot opportunities.”
Buckets from GW senior Nyasia Lanier and sophomore Damiehja Darden tied the game at 20 in the opening moments of the second half. From there, each team added two free throws and a layup to create a 24-24 deadlock.
The Warriors then closed the third on a 12-0 run by seniors Catherine Kagey (four free throws) and Kateleigh Wampler (two 3-pointers and a layup) to go ahead for good.
Faith Christian outscored GW 10-9 in the final quarter, not allowing much of an opportunity for a comeback.
“I can honestly say we put up a good fight,” Harris said. “We’re making improvements. Even though our record doesn’t indicate the improvements we’re making, we’re seeing a lot.”
Lanier led the Eagles with 10 points. She was backed up by Curtasja Brooks with eight points and Darden with seven. Amonie Blackwell scored five, DaiZuane Giggetts added two and Deanna Saunders scored one.
Kagey and Wampler led the Warriors with 19 and 12 points, respectively. Megan Kagey had nine points while three others tallied two points.
George Washington High School has completed its games in the tournament, but Faith Christian will take on Magna Vista at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Photos from the tournament
Trey Carter
Jayson Fain
Nyasia Lanier
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Hide vertical gallery titles
Get sports news and scores
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.