The Harry Johnson Holiday Classic may indeed be a new name, but the promise of high-level local basketball has remained a constant since 1983.
Under its original name, the Register & Bee Holiday Shootout ran uninterrupted until 2015. The showcase was not held in 2016 but made a comeback in 2017. It was not held last season but is again back in 2019 and named after longtime George Washington High School boys basketball coach Harry Johnson.
“For the community, bringing this back in honor of him, it’s a great thing,” said Jermaine Parker, GW’s current boys basketball coach.
Over the years, Danville and the surrounding areas have savored this wintertime tournament and used it as a gathering place for families, friends and old teammates.
“It’s very nice to give the community something to come back to,” Parker said. “It will give the community something to celebrate, allowing the alums to come back and see family and friends. I think it’ll be a great hit for our community.”
Here’s a look at this year’s participants:
Girls basketball teams
- George Washington Eagles: The Eagles are still in search of their first win of the season. They are 0-8 entering the tournament, including a loss to fellow participant Magna Vista. Players to watch for GW include senior forward Nyasia Lanier and senior guard DeAnna Saunders.
- Magna Vista Warriors: The Warriors are 4-1 so far this year, including a 47-30 win against GW on Dec. 17. More recently, Magna Vista’s defense dominated during a 40-5 win against Bassett High School. Players to watch for the Warriors include seniors Ja’Liah Wilson and Ciara Dillard.
- Faith Christian Warriors: Faith Christian brings an unblemished 6-0 record from Roanoke to the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic. The Warriors have averaged 58.3 points per game while allowing just 34.5 per game. Faith Christian has been led to this point by seniors Catherine Kagey (19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds per game) and Kateleigh Wampler (13.7 points).
Boys basketball teams
- George Washington Eagles: GW’s boys team enters the tournament at 5-3 but on a two-game losing streak after dropping contests to Liberty Christian and Halifax County last week. The Eagles are 1-1 against fellow tournament teams Magna Vista (64-51 win Dec. 12) and Dan River (59-52 loss Dec. 6). Key players for GW include seniors Kapone Barley and Taevon Walden, a pair of guards capable of scoring with ease on drives into the lane and on shots from the outside.
- Dan River Wildcats: After beating GW by seven to open the season, Dan River has won every other game this year by at least 20 points on its way to a 6-0 record. The Wildcats have relied on a bevy of scoring threats—six players averaging more than five points per game—during their hot start. Leading the charge are junior forward Tavion Belcher, who has a 32-point game to his name this year, and junior guard Robert Carter, who averages about a dozen points per game.
- Westover Bulldogs: Westover Christian Academy enters with a 5-2 record thanks in part to an average of 61 points per game. The Bulldogs have five players who average at least 5.7 points per game. At the top of that group are junior Dylan Aron (10.3 points), senior Jezekiah Morris (9.9) and freshman Josh Lewis (9.1).
- Magna Vista Warriors: Magna Vista has struggled a bit since beating Franklin County in the season-opener after erasing a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Warriors are 1-5 since then, including a loss to GW. Sophomore guards Tavin Hairston and Spencer Hairston have been big offensive threats for the Warriors so far this year.
- Carlisle Chiefs: The Chiefs are 3-5 this season while averaging 59.4 points per game. One of their wins came against fellow tournament participant Holy Cross, an 85-57 decision. Juniors Jayson Fain (16.8 points per game) and Dre Grubb (11.0) have been Carlisle’s leading scorers so far.
- Green Run Stallions: Coached by former George Washington player Kenneth Harris, Green Run is 5-1 so far this year. The Stallions, based in Virginia Beach, have averaged 56.1 points per game this season. They started the year with five straight wins but lost 63-48 at Cape Henry Collegiate at the end of last week.
- Holy Cross Gaels: Holy Cross Regional Catholic School arrives from Lynchburg with a 4-7 record this year. The Gaels are led in points by junior Nick Gravely (18.1 per game) and senior Keon Waller (9.3). As a team, they average 54.8 points per game.
- Faith Christian Warriors" Faith Christian High School, in Roanoke, enters tournament play with a 3-2 record and an average of 54.2 points per game. The Warriors have been led so far by seniors Nick Witt and Andrew King.
