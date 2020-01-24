The George Washington boys basketball team strong-armed Halifax County in the fourth quarter on its way to a lopsided 74-53 victory over Piedmont District rival Halifax County on Friday night.
GW (11-7, 4-2 Piedmont) entered the game looking to avenge a last- second loss to Halifax earlier this season and the Eagles took the fourth quarter to build a double-digit advantage.
Sha’Kobe Hairston’s layup with 7 minutes left in the game gave GW a five-point lead. Kapone Barley followed with a layup and 3-pointer to give the Eagles a 59-49 lead with five minutes remaining. Wesley Graves kept things going with GW’s second try of the period and Shawn Watlington capped off a 14-2 run that gave the Eagles a 66-49 cushion with 3:40 remaining. From there, GW finished off the Comets from the free throw line, knocking down four of its final six attempts from the charity stripe.
GW, which led 31-28 at the break, started off the third period in big fashion. Jakobe Dixon’s 3-pointer with 7:05 remaining gave the Eagles a 34-30 lead and Kapone Barley’s 3 not even a minute later gave GW a 37-32 lead. After a pair of free throws from Davon Jennings pulled Halifax within three, Dixon struck again, knocking down his second trey in the period’s opening three minutes to make it a 40-34 contest at the 5:56 mark. Halifax’s Zacharich Carter responded with a 3-point play (layup and free throw) of his own, once again pulling the Comets within a possession. Dixon came up big, knocking down his third trey of the quarter to give the Eagles a 43-37 lead with just over five minutes remaining in the frame.
Halifax (14-2, 6-1) was a bit too quick for GW in the opening half and the result was a series of blocked shots and steals. The Comets were able to translate that success on the other end, taking an 11-point lead on Carter’s string of five consecutive points to open the second quarter. However, the Eagles responded with an 8-2 run to pull within five on Dixon’s layup. GW continued building its momentum, closing the first half on a 10-2 tear that gave the Eagles a 31-28 advantage heading into the break thanks to Brad Price’s layup. Dixon was instrumental in the stretch, scoring eight of his 10 first-half points over the final six minutes of the half.
Halifax played quick defense in the opening period and it led to swipes and blocks and a 14-5 lead on Kameron Roberts’ swipe and dunk on the other end with 2:35 left in the opening frame. GW got hot from the line, though, as Dixon and Taevon Walden each sank a pair of free throws to complete a 4-0 run and trim the Eagles’ deficit to four with 2:12 remaining.
The Comets led 19-13 after the opening minutes.
Dixon led GW with a game-high 19 points while Walden chipped in with 12. Barley rounded out three players in double-digit scoring with 11.
Kevon Farrell led Halifax with 14 while Roberts pitched in 12.
