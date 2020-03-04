George Washington High School senior Ethan Stephens signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Averett University next year.
Stephens, who is primarily a pitcher and middle infielder but has played every position except for catcher, chose Averett because he liked the small class sizes he saw when he toured the campus.
He also cited the school’s resources available to students and athletes alike.
Stephens said he hopes to major in physical education with a concentration in sports medicine and wellness.
The Cougars play in the NCAA Division III USA South Athletic Conference.
“I’m absolutely grateful [for the opportunity],” Stephens said.
“There’s not many athletes that either want to take their playing abilities to the next level or they’ve had roadblocks so they can’t take their playing abilities to the next level, so I’m beyond grateful to stay healthy and be able to continue my career.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
