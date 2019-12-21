Kenneth Harris remembers well the memories made during what was then billed as the Register & Bee Holiday Shootout.
As a member of George Washington High School’s 1997 and 1998 boys basketball teams that won the tournament, he could always tell how important the weekend was to Danville’s basketball-loving community.
“Throughout my life, it’s just been somewhere you need to be,” Harris said. “Even after graduating and coming back home from college, you knew you had to go check out some games.”
Indeed, Harris is back in town this week, but he’s returning as the head coach of Green Run High School from Virginia Beach. It will be his first time coaching in what is now the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic — a new name but still the same tournament Harris grew up admiring and playing in.
Johnson, among other accolades, coached the Eagles to the 1996 VHSL AAA state championship.
“Being able to bring my guys to the Christmas tournament, named after Harry Johnson, who was a big leader — an icon at GW — it means a lot to me,” he said.
The tournament begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at George Washington High School.
Harris wasn’t on the varsity team during the school’s 1996 run, but he was a senior role player on the 1998 team — coached by the late Christopher Carter — that also won the state championship.
During Harris’ junior and senior seasons, the Eagles defeated Dan River in the championship games of the Register & Bee Holiday Shootout — games that make for stories worthy of retelling all these years later.
Harris remembers attending a Dan River game with some teammates before the holiday tournament began his junior season, and they were on the receiving end of some smack talk from a confident group of Wildcats.
“They kind of looked at us like, ‘Oh, we’re coming to your holiday shootout, and we’re gonna take that,’” Harris recalled. “We end up playing them in the championship and beating them pretty bad. I remember going — I couldn’t dunk, personally — but we were on a fast break and I threw one off the backboard to another player, and it was one of the monstrous dunks of the tournament.”
The winter tournament then was also the only time for GW to play many of the other local teams. Redistricting had not yet taken place to the extent it has today.
“It was just a memorable tournament playing with people you know and playing against people you see all the time through the summer,” Harris said. “Back then, we didn’t play Dan Rivers and Tunstalls and Gretnas and Chathams. We only played them in the holiday shootout.”
After graduating from GW, Harris played one year of baseball at Norfolk State University and graduated from there in 2003. He earned JV basketball coaching positions at nearby Churchland High School and Woodrow Wilson High School before landing the varsity job at Green Run.
As a head coach, Harris tries to instill in his players the same mindset he had during his playing days.
“Being a role player and playing under coach Carter, he taught me discipline and to always go hard,” Harris said. “We’re a gritty and grimy team.”
Now in his 11th season at Green Run, this is the first time Harris hasn’t elected to take his team to Northern Virginia for a slate of games around the holidays — instead choosing to test his players against what Southwest Virginia can offer.
“It helps us — it’s bonding time as well as just understanding where we’re trying to be before we go into this long stretch in January and February,” Harris said. “Seeing different styles of play helps. We see a lot of different competition.”
Harris is hopeful that his 5-1 Stallions team will adjust to the new challenges the holiday tournament will provide. Further, he will look for the same mindset from his players that he and his GW teammates had in the late ‘90s.
“When I played,” he said, “I felt we had to win it.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.