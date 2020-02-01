The George Washington High School Football Fan Club hosted its 2019 football award ceremony at GW on Jan. 23.
The club presented each senior with an athletic bag personalized with their name and a picture of them on senior night. All district, region and state players receive medals and certificate.
The GW varsity and middle school players receive their 2019 Piedmont District Championship shirts.
The honors included:
- Anthony Murphy Jr.: Jim Newell Academic & Athletic Award, middle school
- Jeb Byrnes: Jim Newell Academic & Athletic Award, junior, varsity
- George Jackson: Sonny Kingoff Academic & Athletic Award, varsity
- Wille Edmunds: James H. Crawford Outstanding Back
- Tylee Myers: David Evans Outstanding Offensive Lineman
- Shawn Watlington: Dr. Prentice Kinser Outstanding Defensive Player
- Shakobe Watlington: Byrnes & Gould Outstanding Offensive Player
- Kendrell McClary: Gateway Health Defensive Back
- Jalen Williamson: Robert Woodall Defensive Line
- Zavion King: Loose Wells Outstanding Receiver
- Jalen Strange: Spectrum Medical Most Improved
- Isaiah Pritchett: Spectrum Medical Sportsmanship
- Ahmad Poole: Urban Fitness Hammer Award
- Daniel Deandrea: Gateway Health Special Team
- Shyheim Watlington: Floyd Harris Superior Determination
- Jawun Spratt: Wesley Whitfield 12th Man Award
- Deadrian Towler: Brynes & Gould Outstanding Line Back
- Wesley Graves: John Sauerback Most Valuable Player
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.