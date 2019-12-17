GW

George Washington senior Daizuane Giggetts dribbles into a swarm of Magna Vista defenders during Tuesday's game.

 Parker Cotton/Register & Bee

The Magna Vista girls basketball team received a game-high 23 points from Ta’Nashia Hairston on Tuesday evening, leading the Warriors to a 47-30 win at George Washington.

The Warriors improved to 3-1 this year by forcing GW into numerous turnovers throughout the contest. The Eagles stayed winless, falling to 0-6.

GW opened the game on a 6-0 run, but Magna Vista quickly tied it and went ahead, taking a 13-9 lead after the first quarter. The Warriors led 25-19 at halftime.

The Warriors led by as many as 19 points in the second half on their way to victory.

Nyasia Lanier paced GW with 18 points. Amonie Blackwell and Deanna Saunders also added four points each.

Ja’Liah Wilson scored 13 for Magna Vista, and Ciara Dillard added six points.

These two teams will meet again next week in the first game of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 at George Washington High School.

