The George Washington High School boys basketball team opened its post-Christmas tournament in convincing fashion on Thursday evening.
Led by 23 points from senior guard Kapone Barley, the Eagles turned in a 76-20 win against Faith Christian School from Roanoke during the opening round of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
In all, 10 GW players scored points in the one-sided affair.
In their last game before the holiday break, the Eagles suffered a one-point home loss to Halifax County last Friday.
The caliber of opponent was surely different on Thursday, but GW head coach Jermaine Parker was pleased with his team’s improved execution nevertheless.
“The intensity they had tonight was also what they had in practice on Monday and Christmas Eve,” Parker said. “I told them, ‘Regardless of who’s on the court, if they’re in a jersey, they’re out there for a reason, so we can’t play lax.’ These are the type of trap games where you get too comfortable and you make some bad mistakes and things like that, but they stayed together pretty well.”
After Barley’s 23, Shawn Watlington scored 12, Sha’Kobe Hairston supplied 10, Jakobe Dixon added nine, Taevon Walden chipped in seven and Wesley Graves tallied six.
Faith Christian kept pace with the Eagles for the first quarter and only trailed 19-11 after the opening eight minutes. The Warriors scores just nine points after that, though. They were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
The win sends GW to the semifinals for an 8 p.m. meeting with Dan River on Friday. The contest will be a rematch of a 59-52 Wildcats win earlier in December.
“If I look back to our last game against Dan River, we started off slow,” Parker said. “It was a 25-to-something game in the first quarter. We just cannot start off slow against those guys. They play a similar style to us. They’re gonna press, they’re gonna run—push the ball up and down the court. We have to be more physical, and we have to bring energy. I’m sure they’re looking forward to the game just like we are.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
