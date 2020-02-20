The George Washington High School boys basketball team was last on the court during a loss to Martinsville in the Piedmont District Tournament semifinals, a game when head coach Jermaine Parker thought the visiting Bulldogs showed more effort and didn’t get caught up in the hype of the game.
In the days since then, the Eagles (17-7) have been preparing to open the Region 4D tournament at home against Blacksburg High School at 6 p.m. Friday — weather permitting.
Parker said Thursday that the region’s recent snowfall may push the game to Saturday or early next week if schools do not operate normally on Friday. That possibility was not clear by Thursday afternoon.
Regardless of when the game is played, Parker believes his team will have a better showing than its last time out.
“Going into this region game, to get us mentally prepared, we’ve had two great practices since Martinsville,” he said. “They’ve really shown me that they are ready to be a different team going into the regional.”
The Bruins went 12-10 during the regular season but just 3-9 in the River Ridge District. Blacksburg opened the season 6-0 before closing with a 6-10 stretch that included four consecutive losses coming into the GW meeting.
The Eagles enter as the third seed in the region, but Parker has been quick to caution his players against playing down to Blacksburg, the sixth seed.
“I know they have some shooters, they have a couple 6-5, 6-6 guys that play well around the rim. They’re a good shooting team,” Parker said. “That’s something I’ll work on with my guys, being physical, making sure we contest every shot, making sure that we are keeping them off the boards.”
More than anything, Parker wants to see more life out of his team than he saw in the loss to Martinsville. For that, he’s relying on the seniors who have experience from last year’s state championship run.
“I told them that this is the time to pick up the underclassmen and place them on their back,” Parker said. “You can’t think that another day is gonna come, especially going into the region. If you do, there’s a possibility you have that jersey on for the last time.”
GW girls basketball open Region play against Pulaski County
The George Washington girls basketball team started the season 0-10 but is now in a position to play spoiler as the seventh seed in the Region 4D tournament.
Since that winless start, the Eagles are 6-7 — a stretch that includes close losses to Chatham (53-50), Martinsville (39-33) and Magna Vista (43-38), teams that all finished above .500.
“We ended our regular season on a better note than the way we started,” GW head coach Deauti Harris said. “We started off with a really rough season, just trying to find good team chemistry. We did a lot of work during the winter break. We used that to our advantage and saw a lot of things come out of the girls—starting to be a little more balanced on both sides of the court.”
The Eagles will now face Pulaski County, the region’s second seed, at 6 p.m. Friday in Dublin.
Harris chalked up the team’s poor start to inconsistency on offense, missed free throws and unforced turnovers. The team’s record may not fully indicate a changed team, but she has seen the growth in her players.
“The biggest thing for us was just playing together,” Harris said. “They had to get back in sync.”
Harris was quick to highlight the progress senior D’Mya Baize has shown this season. Baize didn’t play last year for personal reasons, but has proven to be an integral part of the team down the stretch.
“She’s one of our go-to defenders,” Harris said. “She’s really focused on shutting down the other team’s best player, and that has turned a lot of things around for us.”
Pulaski County lost in the River Ridge District championship game to Patrick Henry but before that hadn’t lost since Jan. 2. The Cougars enter the GW meeting at 18-6 overall.
Harris is hopeful her team can continue showing its second-half progress by pulling an upset in the region tournament.
“We’re not the same team we started out (as),” Harris said. “I’m sure a lot of teams have improved over the course of time, but our girls have made a really big improvement just in their play, in their comprehension of the game. I think a lot of teams are going to underestimate us. I hope teams underestimate our ability to play well. We’re going to put up a good fight.”
