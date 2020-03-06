LEESBURG — A season ago, George Washington High School’s run to the Class 4 boys basketball state championship started against Riverside High School in a game played at Stone Bridge High School.
On Friday, this year’s Eagles started their title defense in Riverside’s home gym against another Northern Virginia opponent, Loudoun County. The location and opponent changed, but the result was the same: a trip to the state semifinals courtesy of a 63-55 victory.
GW trailed 39-38 going into the fourth quarter, and the teams traded the lead for much of the frame before arriving at a 50-50 gridlock with 2:41 left to play.
The Eagles (21-9) closed on a 13-5 run from that point — a run started by a Brad Price layup and capped by a 6-for-6 effort from the foul line in the final 40 seconds by Taevon Walden and Donavan Howard.
Walden and Sha’Kobe Hairston led the Eagles with 15 points apiece. Price added 10 points to finish as the third Eagle in double-figure scoring.
The Eagles advance to play King’s Fork High School on Tuesday at a location to be announced. King’s Fork, the Region A champion, knocked off Monacan, the Region B runner-up, 66-62 on Friday.
Loudoun County senior guard Matthew Anderson led all scorers with 21 points, and he was backed up by 14 from Luke Brenner.
The teams fought to a 23-23 draw at halftime — the Raiders winning the first eight minutes 13-10 and the Eagles winning the second quarter by the same margin.
Kapone Barley hit a pair of free throws to break the seal on the third quarter, but Loudoun County followed with an 8-0 run to take the largest lead of the game to that point: just six points.
In the finals minutes of the third, though, Hairston hit a floater and added a putback after a missed layup, and Justin Bethel hit the team’s first 3-pointer of the evening to get back within one.
Brenner hit a jumper and Price drilled a pair of free throws, keeping the game tight. Brenner followed with a 3-pointer, answered again by a 3-pointer by Walden as the third quarter expired to preserve the one-point deficit going to the fourth quarter.
Bethel finished with seven points, Howard added six, Barley and Shawn Watlington each added four points and Jakobe Dixon scored two.
This story will be updated.
