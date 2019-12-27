Thank you for Reading.
George Washington High School advanced to Saturday's finals of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic by defeating Dan River 63-45 on Friday night.
What started as an offensive slog was saved by Eagles senior guard Brad Price, who scored a game-high and career-best 20 points off the bench. With a series of acrobatic layups and crafty maneuvers to create space, Price put his stamp on the game.
“He went in and controlled things,” GW head coach Jermaine Parker said. “He brings a different energy when he’s out there and has the ball running point. I don’t know what move he’s gonna make. I just sit there, and I trust him enough.”
The Eagles improved to 7-3 this season, while the Wildcats suffered their first loss of the year and are now 7-1.
George Washington advances to the tournament’s championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday against Green Run. Dan River will face Magna Vista for third place at 6 p.m.
Friday’s contest was an offensive struggle to start, with the Wildcats leading 12-9 after the first quarter. GW battled back in the second quarter and went into halftime leading 26-24.
In the third, Dan River became increasingly agitated following an abundance of foul calls.
“When we saw them arguing, we just went at them harder,” Price said. “We knew they were frustrated.”
Dan River junior guard Robert Carter fouled out near the end of the third quarter with six points—a personal foul and a technical ending his evening early. Junior forward Tavion Belcher followed shortly after, fouling out early in the fourth quarter with 19 points. Emotions ran high for the entire team until the end of the game.
“I saw them getting a little emotional at each other,” Parker said, “and I told my team, ‘This is where you want them now.’”
The Eagles ultimately stretched the lead to as many as 20 points in the final quarter before settling for an 18-point margin.
GW junior guard Sha’Kobe Hairston finished with nine points, and senior Taevon Walden tallied eight. Tyler McDuffie scored six points, and Kapone Barley, Wesley Graves and Donavan Howard all added five points.
For Dan River, Emmanuel White scored seven points, Tracy Glass scored five, Ethan Lewis and NJ Sutkin each added three and Isaac Farmer supplied two.
As fast-paced as the game grew to be, it was only slowed down by the combined 70 free throws between the teams. GW went 20 of 45 from the line while Dan River was 14 of 25.
