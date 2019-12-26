In the first game of the evening session at the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic, Green Run High School from Virginia Beach registered an 80-23 win over Westover Christian Academy at George Washington High School.
Twelve players scored for the Stallions, led by junior Jacob Cooper’s 15 points. Junior Jaiden McIntosh added 11 points, and classmate George Wilson added 10.
For Westover, freshman Josh Lewis and senior Jezekiah Morris each scored six points to lead the Bulldogs. Senior Dawson Booth scored five points.
Green Run scored 15 or more points in every quarter, while Westover never scored more than 10 in any quarter.
Green Run advances to play Magna Vista at 6 p.m. Friday. Westover, meanwhile, will face Carlisle School at 1 p.m. Friday.
