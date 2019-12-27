Thank you for Reading.
Holy Cross junior Nick Gravely hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points, helping the Gaels rebound from a Thursday loss to pick up a 71-59 win over Faith Christian School on Friday at George Washington High School.
Teammates TJ Calloway and Keon Waller each scored 14 points, and Micah Graves added 10 points to earn the win on the second day of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic. Zach Smith supplied seven points to complete the scoring for Holy Cross, which improved to 5-8 this year.
For Faith Christian (3-4), senior Nick Witt led the way with 21 points while sophomore Tyler Roche and junior Haden King scored 13 and 10 points, respectively. Senior Andrew King scored nine points, and junior Brandon Hinkle scored six.
Holy Cross will play for fourth place against Carlisle School at 3 p.m. Saturday while Faith Christian will take on Westover at 1 p.m.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
