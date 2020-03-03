Owen Wood became Galileo Magnet High School's first male athlete to claim a state championship title at last weekend's competition at Roanoke College.
The Falcons competed in the 1A/2A Indoor Track and Field State Championships.
Having just watched teammate Kinkade Huggins win the previous heat with a new personal record to win a medal of his own, Owen, who recently committed to attend Bridgewater College, was pumped for the start of the with his 1,000-meter run race.
Wood entered the contest ranked third in the event behind a pair of Parry McCluer High School runners. Once the race began, Owen found himself boxed in the first two laps of the race. Then, he took the lead late in lap three and extended the lead during lap four.
He ferociously surged to a 15-meter lead in the bell lap and held off the strong finish by Parry McCluer’s Brendan Plogger to win with a time of 2:42.42, only 0.02 seconds ahead of Plogger in a photo finish.
“Good thing I had Owen prepared for exactly 1,000 meters, I think Plogger trained for a 1,002-meter race,” Galileo coach Mark Bryant said.”
Wood joins Radford’s Talasjah Weathersby as Galileo’s only track and field state champions in school history.
Wood also anchored Galileo’s boys 4x800 meter relay team that set a new school record mark with their finishing time of 8:40.09. The team comprised of Cole Harbodin, Jamison Mantooth, Kinkade Huggins and Owen Wood finished as the state runner-up to Parry McCluer. This was the third straight season the Galileo boys have won a medal in the 4x800.
“This is the event we train for, it’s our signature event," said Bryant.
The Galileo girls 4x800 meter relay team comprised of Angel Lin, Caroline Woods, Christa Zakhary and Morgan Whitley also won medals in the event after they held on to finish fifth overall.
On the sprint side of the competition, senior Khyra Smith won her first-ever state championship medal after her fifth-place finish in the 55 meter dash with a personal best time of 7.69. Smith had been out for five weeks with an injury, but worked hard last week to prepare for the finals.
“I am looking forward to having a healthy Khyra this Spring,” Bryant says with a smile. “Seriously, the sky's the limit with her!”
Galileo’s team may have fewer runners this year, but what they lack in quantity is overshadowed by quality. The 11 medals garnered by the Falcons is the most medals the school has ever brought home from any state championship and the only medals won in the girls division outside of Weathersby’s state dominance during the 2017-18 campaigns.
Galileo, in only four years of competition in the sport, has claimed seven state championship titles, and finished as the state runner-up four different times.
Bryant summarized the season by saying “we have a great group of athletes at Galileo and tremendous support from parents. It seems like every year we are setting bigger goals and conquering new feats. I love being along for the ride..
After a week off, the Falcons will turn their attention to the outdoor season and their first contest at Bassett High School on April 2.
