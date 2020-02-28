Galileo Magnet High School track and field standout Owen Wood officially signed his letter of intent Thursday to attend Bridgewater College.
Wood, who currently has a 4.3 GPA and ranks seventh in his graduating class, plans to major in computer science with a minor in mathematics.
Wood chose the Eagles of Bridgewater from a list of more than 40 schools that showed interest in him as an athlete.
“Bridgewater is getting a steal” said coach Mark Bryant.
As a member of the cross country team, Owen has been instrumental in leading the team to three consecutive top-five finishes at the state championship meet including the team’s bronze medal run in his sophomore campaign where he finished 11th overall. As a runner, Wood has garnered five medals at the state level, 13 medals at the regional level, won both the 500 and 1000 meter regional championships, and anchored the school record 4x800 meter relay team that has won multiple regional championships and multiple state medals.
Entering high school, Wood had no interest in running, but his parents convinced him to train with his brother, Dusten, and the Galileo cross country team during the summer to condition for soccer.
When asked what changed his heart toward the sport, Wood said, “I began to lose interest in soccer as I committed myself more to running.”
“Running has changed my perspective of leadership," Wood, a team captain for both his junior and senior years, said. "I cannot let bad days affect me as an individual or it may infect the team, but good days are contagious.”
“Owen has a lot of good days in practice, he is a workhorse and truly leads by example,” Bryant said.
Owen will lead the Galileo Falcons into the state championship meet this weekend at Roanoke College. Wood qualified for the state championship in six different events this season (500, 1000, 1600, 3200, 4x400 and 4x800) but by rule may only compete in three.
To no surprise to the coaches, Owen put the team first and chose the relay teams as two of his three events. Owen also will compete in one individual event, the 1,000 meter run, in which he is ranked third in the state.
At the collegiate level, Owen will become Galileo’s second athlete to compete in the NCAA.
