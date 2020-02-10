Nyasia Lanier

If a shot didn't go in during Monday's game at Martinsville, Nakieyah Hairston was very likely there to grab the rebound.

The Bulldogs junior had 17 rebounds and added 15 points in a 44-25 win over G.W.-Danville.

Hairston had 10 rebounds in the second half to help the Bulldogs maintain a double-digit lead throughout. Her first three boards of the night were all on the offensive end, where she finished with six rebounds overall.

Martinsville as a team dominated on the boards, outrebounding G.W. 32-16. Bulldogs senior Savasia Boyd added eight rebounds, and Leighton Jamison had four.

Defense helped the Bulldogs jump out to a 9-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. Destiny Harris knocked down two 3-pointers in the opening frame.

Jaiyah Benton had a 3-pointer of her own in the second to give Martinsville it's biggest lead of the night, 23-11, which they carried into the halftime break.

G.W. hit some outside shots of their own in the second half - one by Nyasia Lanier in the third and one by Da'Mya Baize in the fourth - but neither were enough to cut into Martinsville's double-digit lead.

Lanier and Custasja Brooks led the Eagles with nine points each. Brooks added six rebounds, and Lanier had three steals. Damaja Darden had a team-high four steals.

Valentine added 10 points for Martinsville in the win.

The win guarantees Martinsville the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Piedmont District tournament, set to begin on Friday.

The Bulldogs improve to 15-6 overall, 8-3 in the Piedmont District. They'll finish the regular season tonight at home against Bassett. The game will be senior night for Harris, Benton, Boyd, and Shaniya Gravely.

G.W. falls to 5-16, 4-7 on the year, enough for fifth place in the Piedmont District. They'll finish the season on the road tonight at Patrick County.

