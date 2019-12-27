After losing by just a point against Magna Vista a day earlier, Carlisle School had an easier time against Westover Christian Academy on Friday afternoon at the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
The Chiefs jumped up to a quick lead and atoned for their opening-round loss with a 62-47 win at George Washington High School.
Carlisle improved to 4-6 this season with the win.
Carlisle will play for fourth place in the tournament against Holy Cross Regional Catholic School at 3 p.m. Saturday. Westover Christian, meanwhile, will play at 1 p.m. against Faith Christian School.
The Chiefs had built a 25-point lead going to the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs (5-4) trimmed that down just 12 before finally settling for a 15-point margin.
Westover Christian hit seven 3-pointers in the game, but five came in the second half — including four in the fourth quarter — to make the score a little tighter.
Westover Christian junior Matthew Moore hit a trio of 3-pointers in the final quarter and finished with nine points. Freshman Josh Lewis and junior Dylan Aron each led the Bulldogs with 10 points.
Carlisle junior Jayson Fain led all scorers with 22 points. Junior Ryan Holiday (10 points) and senior Trey Carter and junior Tyron Henry (nine points each) also contributed to a well-rounded effort.
Photos from the tournament
Trey Carter
Carlisle senior Trey Carter scores over Westover Christian Academy's Josh Lewis (30) and Dylan Aron during Friday's game at the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Jayson Fain
Carlisle junior Jayson Fain shoots above a crowd of Westover Christian Academy defenders during Friday's game at the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Nyasia Lanier
George Washington senior Nyasia Lanier dribbles up the floor during Friday morning's game against Faith Christian School.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Micah Graves
Holy Cross junior forward Micah Graves soars toward the hoop during Friday's contest against Faith Christian School during the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Westover Christian Academy senior guard Isaac Motley dribbles up the floor while defended by Green Run High School senior guard Kurji Harrell Thursday evening during the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones (center) receives a plaque celebrating his efforts to revive the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic on Thursday during halftime of the Westover Christian and Green Run contest at George Washington High School. Joining him are Mildred Richardson, the founder of College Bonanza (left), and Reid Taylor, the tournament's director.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
George Washington High School junior guard Sha'Kobe Hairston attempts a shot in the first quarter over Faith Christian defenders Nick Witt (10) and Brandon Hinkle.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
Members of the George Washington High School cheerleading squad perform during the Eagles' basketball game against Faith Christian School on Thursday evening during the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
George Washington senior guard Brad Price catches the attention of two Faith Christian School defenders on Thursday evening during the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
George Washington senior guard Kapone Barley attempts a 3-pointer against Faith Christian School on Thursday evening during the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Dan River junior Robert Carter avoids a Holy Cross defender on a reverse layup attempt on Thursday afternoon during the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
photos by Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Dan River junior Tavion Belcher flies toward the basket during Thursday's game against Holy Cross in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Magna Vista sophomore guard Tavin Hairston drives into the lane past Carlisle junior Jayson Fain during Thursday's matchup in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Carlisle junior Dre Grubb reacts after having his shot blocked by Magna Vista senior Ryan Johnson during Thursday's matchup in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Carlisle junior Dre Grubb attempts a layup while defended by Magna Vista sophomore Tyler Johnson during Thursday's matchup in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
George Washington senior Curtasja Brooks drives into the lane against a pair of Magna Vista defenders on Thursday morning during the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Magna Vista senior Ciara Dillard dribbles around George Washington's Nyasia Lanier on Thursday morning during the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
Magna Vista senior Mackenzie Hairston attempts a shot during the first half of Thursday's game against George Washington during the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee.
