After losing by just a point against Magna Vista a day earlier, Carlisle School had an easier time against Westover Christian Academy on Friday afternoon at the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.

The Chiefs jumped up to a quick lead and atoned for their opening-round loss with a 62-47 win at George Washington High School.

Carlisle improved to 4-6 this season with the win.

Carlisle will play for fourth place in the tournament against Holy Cross Regional Catholic School at 3 p.m. Saturday. Westover Christian, meanwhile, will play at 1 p.m. against Faith Christian School.

The Chiefs had built a 25-point lead going to the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs (5-4) trimmed that down just 12 before finally settling for a 15-point margin.

Westover Christian hit seven 3-pointers in the game, but five came in the second half — including four in the fourth quarter — to make the score a little tighter.

Westover Christian junior Matthew Moore hit a trio of 3-pointers in the final quarter and finished with nine points. Freshman Josh Lewis and junior Dylan Aron each led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

Carlisle junior Jayson Fain led all scorers with 22 points. Junior Ryan Holiday (10 points) and senior Trey Carter and junior Tyron Henry (nine points each) also contributed to a well-rounded effort.

Photos from the tournament

Get sports news and scores

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments