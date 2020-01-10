Early on, it looked like the George Washington boys basketball team would need one of its all-too-common late-game comebacks in order to compete with Tunstall on Friday.
Instead, the Eagles got the comeback out of the way early.
After the Trojans went ahead 8-0 to start the game, GW ripped off a 28-2 run that stretched into the second quarter and buoyed the team for the rest of the contest — eventually claiming a 62-40 win at Tunstall High School.
The Eagles led 35-19 at halftime and 50-30 through three quarters. GW (7-5) led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter.
GW senior guard Kapone Barley’s 14 points led all scorers. He was backed up by Jakobe Dixon (13 points) and Shawn Watlington (10). Sha’Kobe Hairston and Ja’Rell Showers each scored six points for the Eagles, while Donavan Howard, Brad Price and Isaiah Pritchett each scored three and Wesley Graves and Tyler McDuffie both supplied two points.
Jamison Graves led the Trojans (5-7) with 11 points, Majare Vincent scored eight and Jaylen Crews added seven.
