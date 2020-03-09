The next stop in the title defense for the George Washington High School boys basketball team takes it to Norfolk for a 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday against King’s Fork High School in the Class 4 state semifinals.

The game will be played in the 4,500-seat Joseph G. Echols Hall on the Norfolk State University campus — unquestionably the building with the highest seating capacity that GW has seen all season.

The Eagles (21-9) defeated Loudoun County High School in the quarterfinals on Friday in Leesburg.

GW only retained six members from last year’s state championship team, meaning this year’s roster would have to do a lot of learning on the fly in a state tournament environment.

In that regard, for one game at least, the Eagles delivered. Junior Sha’Kobe Hairston scored 15 points off the bench, senior guard Brad Price added 10 points and a handful of nifty assists and sophomore forward Donavan Howard scored six points — the last two of which came from the free throw line to extend a six-point lead into an eight-point lead with 19.2 seconds left.

The Eagles’ depth has never been more apparent or more important.

“We’ve told the guys, ‘Some nights it may not be your night, it may be someone else’s, but just because you can’t score doesn’t mean you can’t play the game,’” GW head coach Jermaine Parker said.

King’s Fork enters the meeting at 23-3 overall, aided by a high-scoring offense. The Bulldogs have scored more than 100 points three times this season, and they’ve scored 90 or more points three other times. Included on their resume is a 70-64 win over Green Run, a Class 5 school that defeated GW 71-47 in the championship game of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic on Dec. 28.

“I know that their sophomore guard [Jayden] Epps and [Quentin] Livingston are their main two guys,” Parker said of King’s Fork. “They’re a very aggressive and athletic team.”

Epps scored 30 points in the Bulldogs’ 66-62 quarterfinal win over Monacan — a performance that saved King’s Fork from a slow offensive start. The team shot 2 of 17 from the field in the first quarter.

King’s Fork was the only Class 4 region champion to make it out of the quarterfinal round. Region D champion Halifax County lost to Region C runner-up Millbrook, Region B champion Courtland lost to Woodrow Wilson and GW beat Region C champion Loudoun County.

Parker said it’s possible that teams that lose in the regional final are more determined to prove themselves once the state tournament begins. That, he said, has been the case with his own team.

“When we went up the road to Loudoun County, there was a hunger in those guys,” Parker said. “I told them [Monday] in practice, we’re actually the only returning team from the final four last year. We have been there. It’s something they have a hunger for. The hunger’s there because they’re looked at as underdogs.”

The winner of Tuesday’s game will meet the winner of Millbrook and Woodrow Wilson at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Richmond at VCU’s Siegel Center.

Photos: A look back at GW this season

Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments